Cable car do Alemão, in Rio, should return to operation in July 2023

The cable car in the Alemão favelas, in Penha, north of Rio de Janeiro, stopped since October 2016, should start working again at the beginning of the second half of 2023.

The forecast is from the State Department of Infrastructure and Works (Seinfra), which is in charge of the renovations to revitalize the six stations of this means of transport. According to the ministry, the works on the “Teleférico do Alemão” are proceeding at full speed and include services for the recovery of hydraulic and sanitary installations, electrical systems, lighting and control and mechanical installations.

For the first stage, which is in progress, the estimate is to apply R$ 16.9 million. “Currently, agents work at the Bonsucesso, Alemão and Baiana stations to restore the bathrooms with replacement of coatings, electrical parts, plaster, roof painting and replacement of sun deflectors damaged by the action of time”, he informed.

The total length of the cable car is 3.5 kilometers and the transport is done by 152 gondolas with capacity for 10 passengers each. The return of the service, according to Seinfra’s calculations, will benefit around 10,000 residents of the communities of Bonsucesso, Adeus, Baiana, Alemão, Itararé and Palmeiras. “When the machinery is in perfect condition, the total journey can be done in 15 minutes, drastically reducing the travel time for residents”, he explained.

According to Governor Cláudio Castro, the objective is to give residents the opportunity to use an accessible and cheap means of transport. “It is unacceptable for equipment of this size to have remained abandoned for so many years,” he said.

For secretary Rogério Brandi, the works follow the planned schedule. “We are progressing well and uneventfully in the first three seasons. At the Bonsucesso station, for example, with a more complex structure, we have already completed around 40% of the interventions. In Baiana, in turn, our focus is on the recovery of walls and slabs, because the humidity has affected a lot in recent years. Soon, we will deliver the first phase of the works to proceed with the reactivation of the operational part of the Cable Car”, he concluded.

jobs

Among the employees hired for the works are residents of the community, which allows the generation of income and job vacancies in the region.

The investment in the second stage for the reactivation works will be R$ 150 million and will include the recovery and updating of equipment. “Air transport by cable, in addition to being the best alternative for the transport of residents, also promises to be a stimulus for tourism in the communities reached by the cable car”, predicted the secretary.

Work began on March 18 and the secretariat estimates that the physical works at the six stations will be completed by the end of the year. After this phase, the cable car system will be modernized. “Once this stage is completed, the Transport Department will bid for the operation of the transport system”, he concluded.

The Alemão cable car was inaugurated in July 2011, with funds from the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), at a cost of R$ 253 million. At the stations, in addition to the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers, there were several services, such as family clinics and libraries, among others.