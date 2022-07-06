Operation dismantles the sale of abortion medicines on the internet

The Special Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), of the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP), carried out today (6) Operation Mofongos to dismantle a gang specialized in selling drugs used to induce abortion over the internet.

CyberGaeco had the support of Gaeco teams in Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and the Cyber ​​Crimes Division of the Civil Police of São Paulo.

27 search and seizure warrants were executed in São Paulo, Praia Grande, São Sebastião, Rio das Ostras (RJ) and Formigas (MG). The suspects used various social networks to publicize sales and marketplaces to offer the prohibited drugs.

In addition, criminals offered remote support and tutorials for the practice of abortion with medications, which are controlled by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).