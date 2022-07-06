BrazilBrazil

STJ confirms requirement of toxicological examination for renewal of CNH

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) confirmed the rule of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) that requires proof of a negative toxicological test to obtain and renew categories C, D and E of the National Driver’s License (CNH).

The judgment was held on June 8 by the First Section of the STJ. The ruling of the decision was published on June 15.

The ministers responded to an appeal filed by the Union in defense of the CTB and overturned Federal Court decisions that suspended the requirement for a negative test.

The text of the judgment of the judgment defined that, “the obligation to present a negative result in the toxicological examination of wide detection is linked to the qualification categories, and not to parameters associated with the professional activity of the driver”.

The understanding should be applied in other similar cases that are pending in the Judiciary.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senate approves payroll-deductible loans for Brazil Aid beneficiary

4 hours ago

MPRJ carries out operation against police accused of extortion

5 hours ago

Brazil celebrates World Chocolate Day with 7th place in exports

5 hours ago

PF carries out three operations against illegal gold extraction

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.