Anvisa maintains ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided today (6) to maintain the ban on the import, advertising and sale of electronic cigarettes in Brazil. The restriction began in 2009, but marketing continues to occur illegally in the country.

The decision was taken during the 10th meeting of the body’s collegiate board. Unanimously, the board followed the vote given by director Cristiane Rose Jourdan.

According to the director, scientific studies show that the use of electronic smoking devices (EDS) is related to an increased risk of smoking in young people, the potential for dependence and various damages to lung, cardiovascular and neurological health.

Electronic cigarettes are devices powered by a lithium battery and a cartridge or refill, which stores the liquid. This device has an atomizer, which heats and vaporizes the nicotine. The device also has a sensor, which is activated when taking a drag and activates the battery and the LED light.

The vaporization temperature of the resistor is 350°C. In conventional cigarettes, this temperature reaches 850°C. When heated, DEFs release a liquid vapor similar to a conventional cigarette.

Electronic cigarettes are in the fourth generation, where a higher concentration of toxic substances is found. There are even heated tobacco cigarettes. They are electronic devices for heating a stick or a capsule of compressed tobacco to a temperature of 330°C. In this way, they produce an inhalable aerosol.