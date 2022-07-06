Brazil must have the biggest cruise season in the last 10 years

The 2022/2023 cruise season is expected to be the longest in the last ten years, according to estimates by the Brazilian Maritime Cruise Association (Clia Brazil, acronym for Cruise Lines International Association). In the period from October 29, 2022 to April 20, 2023, eight ships must sail through 160 itineraries, offering 674 thousand beds.

In addition to the eight cabotage vessels, which sail between seaports without losing sight of the coast, 35 long-distance vessels will travel in national waters. The entity assesses that the pent-up demand should be reversed in sales.

The eight vessels will depart from the ports of Itajaí (SC), Maceió (AL), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Salvador (BA) and Santos (SP), covering 160 itineraries and 486 stopovers in 17 destinations, including Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este.

bed offers

Together, the ships Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna, Costa Favolosa, MSC Armonia, MSC Musica, MSC Fantasia, MSC Seashore and MSC Seaview will offer 647,000 berths, which allows to exceed the number of travelers embarked in the season before the covid-19 pandemic. 19.

Long-haul ships depart from international destinations and stop in Brazil to then follow the itinerary. For the Brazilian Maritime Cruise Association, this puts “the country back on the route of important shipping companies from around the world”.

From October 7, 2022 to May 17, 2023, 35 long-haul vessels will make 309 stops at 45 destinations in 15 states, including Amazonas, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul. The expectation is that the movement generates an economic impact for the national economy.