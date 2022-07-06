Cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome are on the rise across the country

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) cases are growing, both in long-term trends – last six weeks – and short-term trends – last three weeks. The data was disclosed this Wednesday (6th) in the InfoGripe Bulletin, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The signs of growth appear in more states in the North and Northeast regions, a trend that started later in relation to the states in the Southeast, South and Midwest. On the other hand, some states in the Southeast and South (Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo) maintain signs of a possible interruption in the increase in the number of cases, with the formation of a plateau in June.

“This situation is still without clear signs of reversal to fall. In Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, for example, there is a tendency to resume growth in children, indicating that the scenario is still unstable and requires caution”, explained researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

Data regarding laboratory results by age group continue to point to a wide predominance of the Sars-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19), especially in the adult population. In children up to 4 years of age, the increase in the number of SARS cases was marked by an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) positive cases and a slight increase in rhinovirus and metapneumovirus cases. In this group, the presence of Sars-CoV-2 surpassed the volume of cases associated with RSV in the last four weeks.

Although it does not stand out in the national data, the influenza A virus (flu) shows signs of growth in different age groups in Rio Grande do Sul.

The analysis indicates that 20 of the 27 federative units show signs of growth in the long-term trend (last six weeks) up to SE 26: Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais , Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

The other units show signs of stability or decline in the long-term trend.

Complete data can be accessed on Fiocruz’s website.