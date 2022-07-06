Alexandre Ywata is the new Special Secretary for Productivity

The new Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy will be Alexandre Ywata. The appointment by Minister Paulo Guedes was published today (6) in the Official Diary of the Union.

Ywata will replace Daniella Marques Consentino, who assumed the presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal. Former undersecretary for Economic Law at the Secretariat for Economic Policy of the Ministry of Economy, he was secretary for Infrastructure Development, a position that integrates the structure of the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness, since February this year.

Master in statistics from the University of Brasília (UnB) and PhD in statistics from Northwestern University, in the United States, Ywata is a career servant at the Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA), where he was deputy president and director of Regional, Urban and Environmental Policies. . He also worked at Caixa Econômica Federal, where he was president of Caixa Participações and held the vice-presidency of Risks and Internal Controls and Investment Funds.

The Special Secretariat for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness is responsible for professional qualification programs and for the elaboration of policies that improve the productivity of the economy. In the coming months, the agency intends to launch a monitoring panel of private investments, generated by concessions and privatizations.

In addition to publishing studies on the effects of policies and reforms promoted by the government, the Secretariat for Economic Policy prepares the Ministry of Economy’s official forecasts for economic variables such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and inflation. These estimates are used in the preparation of the Budget and are reviewed every two months, one week before the government announces the contingency (blocking) or release of funds.