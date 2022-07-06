National School of the Botanical Garden opens vacancies for young people in Rio

The National School of Tropical Botany of the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro (JBRJ) has open enrollment, until the 14th, for the selection process of the Florescer and Scientific Initiation in High School projects.

Young people between 15 and 18 years of age, who are enrolled from the 9th year of elementary school to the 2nd year of high school, in the public school system, and who have a family income equivalent to up to three monthly salaries can apply. minimums. The courses are free and also offer two meals: coffee and lunch, in the morning; and lunch and snack, in the afternoon. Since the beginning of the two activities at the center, 4,000 young people have been assisted.

There are 45 spots available for those interested. The selection process includes writing and objective assessment of basic knowledge in natural sciences, Portuguese and mathematics. The final result will be announced on July 29, with courses starting on August 1 of this year. Those approved will receive monthly educational aid worth up to R$ 350, in the Florescer Project. In the Scientific Initiation program, grants range from R$100 to R$263, depending on the partner institutions, which are the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) and the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. (Faperj). Applications must be made at the CRS/JBRJ secretariat, located at Rua Pacheco Leão, 915, Jardim Botânico, in the south zone of the city, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.





Training

The Florescer project is currently considered the flagship of JBRB’s Center for Social and Environmental Responsibility (CRS). It comprises four major courses: administrative assistant, with an emphasis on sustainability; gardening, with an emphasis on agroecology; environmental agent, with emphasis on botanical management and, finally, ecotourism agent, with emphasis on accessibility. “These are more technical and professional training that this young person can receive here to go to the job market”, he said today (6) to the Brazil Agency the socio-environmental educator of the CRS/JBRJ, Ulisses Carvalho.

The Center’s biologist and educator, Anna Defaveri, highlighted that gardening has always been the unit’s flagship. “But recently, we realized that, in addition to directing them to the job market, they could also direct young people to higher education. This is how our scientific initiation project was born, because all our boys and girls are in high school and do complementary work at school”.

To develop the scientific initiation project, the Botanical Garden of Rio has an institutional partnership. The JBRJ Research Institute has established partnerships with institutions and funding agencies, which are CNPq and Faperj, which allows the offer of scholarships to students.

Perspective

“They have the opportunity, already in high school, to live with laboratories, with the research environment, with researchers from our institution”, pointed out Anna. In this way, students are prepared for the courses they wish to follow in higher education. The educator informed that through the partnership with CNPq there have already been four groups formed since 2019. With Faperj, the project is already moving towards the third group, since 2020, with almost 100 young people assisted in total. The target audience is young people at social and economic risk, said Anna Defaveri.

The idea is “to broaden the perspective of these boys, offer citizenship training and guidance for the job market or higher education”, underlined Anna, referring to the two projects.

Following the school network’s calendar, the courses will run until December 9 of this year, but the young people continue to be trained the following year. The courses last from one year to one and a half years. More information can be obtained by calling (21) 3204-2886 and (21) 3204-2536 or by emailing crs@jbrj.gov.br.