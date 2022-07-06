Rio Justice sends analysis of whistleblower involving governor to STJ

The Special Body of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio (TJRJ) decided to send petitions from Governor Cláudio Castro and former delegate Mario Jamil Chadud to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), asking for the annulment of Bruno Campos Selem’s plea bargain agreement.

Voting in the Special Body took place (4) and was decided by a large majority, with 18 judges recognizing incompetence to judge the two criminal petitions.

The decision to cancel the agreement was voted on on the , when the rapporteur, judge Maria Augusta Vaz Monteiro de Figueiredo, voted to reject the requests. But there was a request for visas and the process was postponed.

Castro and Chadud’s petitions question the transparency, fidelity and voluntariness of the denunciation, since Selem’s testimony was not recorded on video. The whistleblower was arrested in July 2019, in Operation Catarata. The investigation revealed a corruption scheme in the Leão XIII Foundation, an institution that offers services, such as eye care, to the low-income population.

Claudio Castro, who was deputy governor at the time of the operation, was not initially investigated, but was pointed out by Selem as one of the beneficiaries of bribes paid by companies that won bids for assistance by the foundation.

Defense

In a note, the governor’s defense attorney, Carlo Luchione, considered that the Special Body’s decision was correct.

“Cláudio Castro’s defense says that the decision was correct, due to a recent precedent of the Federal Supreme Court that understands that the STJ is the forum of Governor Claudio Castro, and there is even a grievance in this sense, already with the favorable opinion of Minister César Salomão”.

Luchione points out that some judges of the Special Body of the STJ have already voted for the nullity of Bruno Selem’s denunciation.

“The defense believes that the Superior Court will also be granted, given that it lacks legal formalities, containing irremediable vices, in addition to not any corroborating evidence of its defamatory content”.

The Superior Court of Justice informed that it does not comment on decisions of other courts and that “the merits of any appeal will be analyzed in due course by the judges”.