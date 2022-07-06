Silverstone was ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1 progress, says Brawn

The UK Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula 1 was aiming to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has become, according to the series’ managing director Ross Brawn.

The halo head protection system helped to save the life of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou after a massive first-lap crash, while Sunday’s race at Silverstone saw tight disputes and thrilling overtaking.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won his first Formula 1 victory in the race.

“What I liked was the precision the drivers were able to have with the cars. We saw countless fascinating battles that took place through several corners, with several changes of position,” Brawn said in a column on the F1 website. “We saw that the drivers were able to make several rows with these new cars – and that allowed two, three or even four cars to ride almost side by side. The quality was also high,” he added.

Brawn, former team principal and technical director, said drivers were positive about the change and being able to closely follow the cars in front without turbulence.

According to him, the race showed that the sport and the FIA ​​have taken the right direction with the aerodynamic rule changes introduced this season to make races hotter and more exciting.

