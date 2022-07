A fire started this morning (5) affects shacks in a community on Avenida Mutinga, at number 3,500, in Parque São Domingos, north of São Paulo.

According to the Rio de Janeiro State Fire Department, the fire started around 10:40 am today and, by 12:30 pm, there was no longer any risk of propagation.

The corporation reported that 17 vehicles and 54 firefighters work at the site.

So far, there are no casualties.