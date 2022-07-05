Semester is marked in Chile by violent student protests

As Chilean students begin their winter break, they leave behind a semester marked by violence. Several high schools around Santiago were occupied by students, one was set on fire and hooded youths clashed with police and burned buses.

In June, the prestigious Internado Nacional Barros Arana (INBA) school in Santiago was temporarily closed due to “severe” violence, including a fire in the principal’s office.

In a country that has seen rapid but uneven development in recent decades, student protests against expensive and low-quality education in schools and universities have become more frequent.

For young people, this is now exacerbated by behavioral problems related to the pandemic, experts say. While long-term negative effects of confinement on children have been seen elsewhere, Chile appears to be particularly hard hit.

“We haven’t seen anything as drastic or dramatic anywhere else as here,” said Francisca Morales, an education official at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Chile.

The main impact was on teens and tweens returning to school after going through puberty in isolation, she said.

Chile’s Superintendence of Education recorded a 56% increase in violent incidents in the last semester compared to 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic, an increase that bothered politicians, psychologists and teachers.

“After these two years, they get more irritated with authority and discipline. There is rejection of authority figures,” said Esteban Abarca, a high school teacher at the INBA school in Santiago.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.