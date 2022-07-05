PSG hire Galtier as manager, hours after sacking Pochettino

BrazilBrazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made official this Tuesday (5th) the hiring of coach Christophe Galtier, a few hours after the resignation of coach Maurício Pochettino. The announcement was made by Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of the Parisian club, current French champions. He has signed a two-year contract, expiring on June 30, 2024. The 55-year-old French coach commanded Nice until last month, with which he was runner-up in the Coupe de France, and fifth in the national championship. .

Galtier will replace Pochettino, sacked this morning after 18 months at the helm of PSG. The Argentine coach led the Parisian club to the French title (2021/22 season) and the Coupe de France (2020/21 season). With an all-star cast – Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi – Pochettino had 55 wins, 15 draws and 14 defeats, in 84 games played.

However, PSG remains without the main continental title – the Champions League – since the purchase of the club by Qatar Sports Investment, in 2011. Since then, PSG, won eight national titles, was runner-up in the Champions League in 2020/21 and in the last edition (2021/22) he was eliminated in the round of 16 by Real Madrid, who then won the cup.

