Deputy is denounced in Rio for political gender violence

State deputy Rodrigo Amorim, from PTB-RJ, was denounced by the Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office in Rio de Janeiro, an organ of the Electoral Public Ministry. According to the complaint, according to Article 326-B of the Electoral Code, the congressman committed a crime of political gender violence against the councilor of Niterói Benny Briolly, from the PSOL.

In the complaint sent, on Friday night (1st), to the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ), the prosecutors reported that, in a speech on May 17, at the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro ( Alerj), the deputy harassed, embarrassed and humiliated Benny Briolly, “for belittling and discriminating against her for her condition as a trans woman”.

For the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office, the intention of the crime was to “prevent and hinder the performance” of the councilor’s mandate.

Regional electoral prosecutors Neide Cardoso de Oliveira and José Augusto Vagos highlighted that, in addition to being broadcast live on TV Alerj, the speech was rebroadcast in various media, especially on the internet, which resulted in great repercussion, and directly victimized an employee. public in the exercise of its functions.

The Electoral Code determines penalties of one to four years in prison and a fine for the crime of political gender violence. Penalties can be increased if there are aggravating factors, and defendants can become ineligible for eight years. “Parliamentary material immunity for any of their opinions, words and votes cast within the Legislative House does not extend to the alleged conduct,” said the regional prosecutors.

Neide Cardoso de Oliveira and José Augusto Vagos added that, if the correct interpretation of the pronouncement against the councilor does not occur, the crime is mischaracterized. “Assuming that the deputy, or any parliamentarian, can harass, embarrass, humiliate and subjugate another woman parliamentarian and prevent her from exercising her mandate, attacking her in a demeaning way, the criminal norm and the crime of violence are invalidated. gender policy”, they stated in the complaint.

Reply

Rodrigo Amorim’s press office sent the Brazil Agency comment on the situation involving the deputy and the councilor. The text reads: “Deputy Rodrigo Amorim informs that he was the target of false accusation of crime, according to the investigated by the Civil Police and Alerj, by Benny Briolli (as the answer referred to). As for the MPE’s decision, the deputy has not yet been notified, and he has no way of expressing himself.”