Maranhão: Justice rescues 26 people in a condition similar to slavery

Twenty-six people who worked in conditions analogous to slavery, on two farms in the rural area of ​​Mirador, in Maranhão, were rescued by labor inspectors, with the support of the Federal Police. The inspection team carried out an inspection of the establishments on the morning of June 27, and interviews with the workers the following day, at the headquarters of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Colinas.

After inspection, it was found that the victims had left the site on June 21, by decision of a team from the Civil Police of Maranhão, which determined a payment of R$ 416 reais to each worker.

As they had already been removed from the workplace, the tax audit proceeded with the procedures intended to ensure all workers’ rights, from the formalization and termination of contracts, payment of severance pay and qualification for unemployment insurance.

The auditors found that three victims under the age of 18 worked in “the most complete informality, stripped of any social protection, having been recruited by an intermediary in the rural area of ​​the municipalities of Colinas, Mirador and São Domingos do Azeitão”.

The evidence gathered allowed us to conclude, among other irregularities, that the victims slept in hammocks under canvas shacks, which did not offer protection from the weather; they had no access to sanitary facilities and meals were prepared on improvised stoves on the floor. In addition, they consumed hot, unfiltered water and worked without protective equipment against the sun.

The amount to be paid by the two employers totaled around R$ 44 thousand, calculated by the Labor tax audit, which will continue the inspection procedure with the drawing up of infraction notices and notification of debt from the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees. (FGTS).

*With information from the Ministry of Labor and Pensions