Senac offers vacancies for professional courses in Rio de Janeiro

The National Service for Commercial Learning in Rio de Janeiro (Senac RJ) has open enrollment for around 8,000 vacancies in vocational courses in various units in the state, through the Senac Free Program. By the end of the year, the number of vacancies could reach 11,000, he told Brazil Agency the coordinator of the Social Responsibility Area of ​​Senac RJ, Alessandro Oliveira. There is no deadline for entries.

There are opportunities in face-to-face courses taught in the state capital and in the municipalities of Angra dos Reis, Barra do Piraí, Barra Mansa, Cabo Frio, Campos dos Goytacazes, Duque de Caxias, Macaé, Niterói, Nova Friburgo, Nova Iguaçu, Petrópolis, Resende, Rio das Ostras, Santo Antônio de Pádua, São João de Meriti, Teresópolis, Três Rios and Volta Redonda.

The courses offered are in the areas of gastronomy, tourism, fashion, beauty, health and well-being, management, logistics, designaudiovisual, among others, and can be in the form of initial training, with faster training, and technical specializations.

“The job offers are organic and occur every day on the site. The forecast is that, by December, there will be 11,000 vacancies in total or new vacancies. It is important that people follow up daily to see new offers or the course they are interested in”, recommended the coordinator.

low income

To apply, a form must be filled out, available on the website, defining the chosen course and the Senac RJ unit. Personal and income data and status of students enrolled or graduates of basic education and employed or unemployed workers must also be informed. Must have family income per capitathat is, per individual, of up to two federal minimum wages, highlighted the coordinator.

Upon being selected, the candidate must go to the Senac RJ unit chosen to register, presenting copies of the identity card (RG), Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) and proof of residence. The regulation is available on the website. There is no limit to participation by age group, “neither minimum nor maximum age”.

Once selected, the candidate can start the course immediately. “He is informed of the day that classes start and he is already one of our students”.

Initial training courses last two to three months. The technical courses are longer and span from about a year and three months to a year and four months. All courses offered are face-to-face and free. The technical courses are developed from Monday to Friday, while the initial courses have classes between two and three times a week, and may also be on Saturdays.





Insertion

The Senac Free Program is aimed at inserting low-income people into the job market, “so that they can improve their technical knowledge. The range of course offerings aims to enable them to be developed and have access to these professional training”, he informed.

The program was created in 2006, based on an agreement signed by Senac with the federal government, in which it undertook to return part of its compulsory amount in free courses for people in society who are in a low-income situation.

It is estimated that, to date, more than 20 thousand people have graduated in different courses. For 76 years, Senac RJ has been working in the professionalization of manpower for the trade of goods, services and tourism in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The educational institution invests in social inclusion through training for the job market and is recognized as a reference in offering professional training courses.

Tourism

Created in partnership with Senac RJ and the Municipal Department of Tourism, Escola Carioca de Turismo will offer more than 3,700 vacancies in the free professional training program for workers in the sector, with courses in languages, hospitality, services, among others.

Applications are made online, on the website. For training courses, the candidate must be over 18 years old and have completed elementary school. For qualification courses, the prerequisite is prior training in the area.

Classes are scheduled to begin next August, with face-to-face classes at Senac RJ units in Madureira, Botafogo, Barra da Tijuca, Copacabana, Campo Grande and Centro Politécnico Riachuelo.