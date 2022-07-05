Djokovic beats Sinner by upset to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

Just as Novak Djokovic’s troubled year looked to have reached a new low point, he saved his quest for a fourth straight Wimbledon title by recovering from a two-set deficit, defeating Italian Jannik Sinner and securing a spot in the Grand Slam semifinals. played on the grass this Tuesday (5th).

The Serbian, the tournament’s top seed, faced all sorts of problems against the inspired 20-year-old after being outplayed in straight sets, but turned around to win 5-7, 2-6, 6- 3, 6-2 and 6-2.

Complete comeback 👑@DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/xdkN5os2H2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

In the end, there was an air of inevitability about the outcome, as the battle-weary 35-year-old seized control to reach his 43rd Grand Slam semi-final, his 11th at Wimbledon.

He also extended his undefeated Wimbledon streak, which started in 2017 and which now stands at 26 matches.

Djokovic has yet to add a new trophy to his 20 Grand Slam titles this year, after being deported before the Australian Open for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and after being defeated by Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. France.

But he kept alive the prospect of facing the Spaniard, second seed at Wimbledon, in Sunday’s final with a superb comeback, the seventh time in his career he has triumphed after losing the first two sets.

After receiving cheers from the crowd on center court, Djokovic explained how he turned around.

“The first two sets compared to the last three were like two different games,” said Djokovic, still on the court, who tied Jimmy Connors for second in Wimbledon with 83. [Sinner] was the top player in both sets, then I went out and had a bathroom break and had a little animated conversation with myself in the mirror, it’s really true. Sometimes when not much positive stuff is happening, these things are necessary,” he said. “I broke early in the third set and it gave me a confidence boost and I saw a little bit of doubt in him.”

Sinner, the tournament’s 10th seed, was looking for the biggest win of his career to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Matteo Berrettini, who reached the final at Wimbledon last year.

But as soon as Djokovic’s onslaught began, he succumbed.

When Djokovic produced a miraculous winner from behind to clinch a break in the seventh game of the fifth set, Sinner knew he was facing an impossible mission.

Djokovic will face in the semi-final the winner of the duel between David Goffin and British hopeful Cameron Norrie.

