New vehicle sales grow 0.22% in the country

Sales of new motor vehicles were up 0.22% in June compared to June 2021. 133,578 vehicles were sold, compared to 133,298 in June last year. Compared to last May, there was a drop of 4.21%.

Year-to-date (January to June), sales totaled 683,173 units, 15.04% less than recorded in the same period last year (804,141). The data were released today (5), in São Paulo, by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

Fall

Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles fell by 12.7% in June, compared to June last year. Compared to May, the decline was 10.16%. Year-to-date, the decline reached 16.89% compared to the same period in 2021.

Truck sales increased in June with sales being 5.27% higher than in May. But compared to June last year, there was a drop of 2.10%. Year-to-date, the decline was 1.22%.

Motorcycles had an increase in sales of 13.27% in June compared to June 2021. Compared to May 2022, there was a drop of 9.37%. Year-to-date, the sale of motorcycles increased by 23.07%.