Eight climbers located after Italian glacier collapse

Eight of the missing people after part of a glacier gave way in the Italian Alps last Sunday have been safely located, Italian media reported on Tuesday, bringing some relief to rescuers looking for survivors.

At least seven people were killed in Sunday’s avalanche in Marmolada, which at more than 3,300 meters is the highest peak in the Dolomites, a mountain range in the eastern Italian Alps that spans the regions of Trento and Veneto.

“When we arrived, we saw a disaster, we realized the dimensions of this huge avalanche,” said Stefano Coter, head of the alpine rescue team and one of the first people to arrive at the scene.

“We found wounded who needed help and other people who were dead,” he added.

Much of Italy is experiencing an early summer heat wave and scientists say climate change is making previously stable glaciers harder to predict.

With the peak still shaky, rescuers have been using drones and helicopters to search for victims or try to locate them via cell phone signals. Teams found remains or climbing equipment at three or four sites on Tuesday.

There were fears that the death toll could rise too much, with 13 more people still missing as of Tuesday morning, but that number had dropped to five people missing over the course of the day.

Seven people on the missing list have already been located, the news agency reported. loop. An Italian who was also missing had been being treated for his injuries at a hospital in the city of Treviso, near Venice, since the crash on Sunday.

Marmolada will remain closed to tourists for now to allow rescue teams to operate, said Giovanni Bernard, the mayor of Canazei.

