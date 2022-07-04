Switzerland hosts international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction

This Monday (4th), in Switzerland, the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine begins. Portugal is represented by the Minister of Education, because it is in this area that it plans to help the country.

Dozens of countries meet at the so-called Lugano Conference, with the aim of preparing a kind of “Marshall plan” for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The recovery plan provides for the confiscation of Russian assets abroad, in countries that are friendly to Ukraine, and the application of that money to recover the country, as stated by Nelson Dias, sociologist, master in planning and evaluation of development processes and consultant to the Bank. world.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.