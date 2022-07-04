Increases to 20 number of missing in Italian Alps

The number of mountaineers missing has risen to 20 after part of a glacier in Marmolada, in the Italian Alps, on Sunday (3) collapsed. The accident left six dead and nine injured, emergency services said.

Search operations continue. During the night, authorities used unmanned flying devices (drones), equipped with night vision cameras, to try to locate the people who are still missing.

Weather conditions are crucial for the continuity of rescue work in the area. Cold and low temperatures are essential to ensure a minimum of safety, as other glaciers can fall. Rescuers fear that the missing people may not have survived due to the violence of the avalanche of ice, snow and rocks that reached 200 kilometers per hour after the collapse of a serac, the term used to refer to fractures in glaciers.

So far, the death toll indicates that six people have died – three Italians, a Czech national, as well as a man and a woman whose identities have not yet been determined.

Authorities are investigating the car parks in the area where the cable car to Marmolada departs. There are 16 cars in these parks whose owners did not return after the disaster.

The breakup of part of the glacier occurred after several days of high temperatures in the region, where the thermometer reached 10 degrees centigrade.

The tragedy in the Italian Alps provokes serious reflections on global warming, which is causing alpine glaciers to disappear.

According to Roberto Coluci, specialists from the Italian Research Center (CNR) similar phenomena may occur again.

A study recently published by Coluci indicates that “within 25 or 30 years the Marmolada glacier will cease to exist”.

“At this speed it will probably happen sooner. The global projection indicates that by 2100, at best, 70% of the glaciers in the Alps will disappear, and at worst, 96%.

