Floods force 30,000 people to evacuate from Sydney area

Australian authorities today (4) ordered 30,000 people in Sydney to abandon their homes, due to flooding caused by heavy rains since the weekend.

The evacuation order affects several areas in western Sydney, where levels in the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers continue to rise.

Devastating floods have left some communities isolated.

“For many communities, this is yet another flood in less than 18 months. Some of the images are really heartbreaking: people’s homes, their lives turned upside down again, and livelihoods badly affected,” he told reporters. New South Wales Regional Government Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cook.

Australian authorities have deployed around 100 soldiers, who are expected to continue throughout the week along the coast of New South Wales, to help with efforts to contain rivers and evacuate residents.

In March, several areas of New South Wales, including western Sydney and Lismore, about 600 kilometers north of the city, were hit by devastating floods, which left 20 dead and extensive material damage.

