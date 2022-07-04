BrazilBrazil

FAB intercepts plane with 500 kilos of cocaine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) intercepted, around 12:36 pm (Brazilia time) this Sunday (3), in Mato Grosso do Sul, a small plane that entered Brazilian airspace without authorization. In the operation, two Super Tucano air defense aircraft (A-29) were used. FAB pilots made contact, but received no response.

From then on, the plane was considered suspect, and the change of route and mandatory landing at a specific aerodrome were ordered. As the pilot ignored the order given, a warning shot was fired. Still without return, the aircraft was considered hostile, and the detention shooting procedures were carried out.

Forced landing

After the arrest shot, the plane, which entered Brazilian airspace through the border of Mato Grosso do Sul, made a forced landing in the state of São Paulo, between the cities of Jales and Pontalinda.

Triggered, the Federal Police went to the place indicated by the FAB pilots, but only found the abandoned plane, and, inside, about 500 kilos of cocaine base paste were seen. The pilot and another man fled the scene, before the arrival of the federal police.

“According to the Aerospace Operations Command (Comae), the radars identified the aircraft entering Brazilian airspace. The plane, without contacting the control, failed to comply with all the policing measures carried out, showing itself to be hostile. The action is part of Operation Ostium, aimed at curbing cross-border illicit acts, in which the Brazilian Air Force and the Federal Police work together,” the FAB reported.

*With information from the Brazilian Air Force

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Switzerland hosts international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction

7 hours ago

Increases to 20 number of missing in Italian Alps

7 hours ago

IPC-S drops in four capitals from May to June, says FGV

8 hours ago

Floods force 30,000 people to evacuate from Sydney area

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.