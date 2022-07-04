FAB intercepts plane with 500 kilos of cocaine

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) intercepted, around 12:36 pm (Brazilia time) this Sunday (3), in Mato Grosso do Sul, a small plane that entered Brazilian airspace without authorization. In the operation, two Super Tucano air defense aircraft (A-29) were used. FAB pilots made contact, but received no response.

From then on, the plane was considered suspect, and the change of route and mandatory landing at a specific aerodrome were ordered. As the pilot ignored the order given, a warning shot was fired. Still without return, the aircraft was considered hostile, and the detention shooting procedures were carried out.

Forced landing

After the arrest shot, the plane, which entered Brazilian airspace through the border of Mato Grosso do Sul, made a forced landing in the state of São Paulo, between the cities of Jales and Pontalinda.

Triggered, the Federal Police went to the place indicated by the FAB pilots, but only found the abandoned plane, and, inside, about 500 kilos of cocaine base paste were seen. The pilot and another man fled the scene, before the arrival of the federal police.

“According to the Aerospace Operations Command (Comae), the radars identified the aircraft entering Brazilian airspace. The plane, without contacting the control, failed to comply with all the policing measures carried out, showing itself to be hostile. The action is part of Operation Ostium, aimed at curbing cross-border illicit acts, in which the Brazilian Air Force and the Federal Police work together,” the FAB reported.

*With information from the Brazilian Air Force