Ukraine war shifts focus to Donetsk after Luhansk fall

Russian forces in Ukraine will focus on taking the entire area of ​​Donetsk after forcing Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the last major city under their control in the neighboring Luhansk region. The information was given today (4) by the governor of Luhansk on Monday.

After abandoning an attack on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, during the first weeks of the war, Russia has focused its military operation on the industrial heartland of Donbas, which comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where separatist proxies backed by Moscow are fighting the Ukraine since 2014.

Russia said it had established full control over the Luhansk area after Ukrainian forces pulled out of the city of Lysychansk after bombing.

“In military terms, it is bad to leave positions, but there is nothing critical (in the loss of Lysychansk). We need to win the war, not the battle for Lysychansk,” Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Reuters in an interview.

“It hurts a lot, but it’s not losing the war.”

He claimed that the retreat from Lysychansk was centralised, planned and ordered, but that Ukrainian forces were in danger of being surrounded.

“Still, for them (Russian forces) the number one objective is the Donetsk region. Sloviansk and Bakhmut will be attacked – Bakhmut has already started to be bombed very hard,” he declared.

Gaidai said he believed the cities of Sloviansk and Bakhmut, in particular, would be attacked as Russia tried to take full control of Donbas, in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow claimed that the capture of Lysychansk, less than a week after taking neighboring Sievierdonetsk, meant it had “liberated” Luhansk, a key Kremlin war objective.

Moscow said it would hand over the captured territory to the Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic, whose independence it recognized on the eve of the war.

Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed Sunday night to regain lost territory with the help of Western long-range weapons.

He said that Russia is concentrating its firepower on the front of Donbas, but Ukraine will respond with long-range weapons such as the US-supplied Himars rocket launchers.

“The fact that we protect the lives of our soldiers, our people, plays an equally important role. We will rebuild the walls, we will reclaim the land, and the people need to be protected above all,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video.

Bombing

In Sloviansk, west of Lysychansk in the Donetsk region, Mayor Vadym Lyakh wrote on Facebook that on Sunday a violent bombing killed at least six people, including a 10-year-old girl.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and cities razed to the ground since Russia’s February 24 invasion, with Kiev accusing Moscow of deliberately targeting civilians. Moscow denies.

Russia says what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine is aimed at protecting Russian-speakers from nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies say this is an unfounded pretext for blatant aggression aimed at seizing territory.

The war in Ukraine has sparked a global energy and food crisis. Western-led sanctions against Moscow triggered the worst economic crisis in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.