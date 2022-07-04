Pope denies plan to resign soon

Pope Francis has denied reports that he plans to step down in the near future. He said he is on his way to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kiev as soon as possible.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters at his Vatican residence, Francis also denied rumors that he has cancer, joking that his doctors haven’t told him anything about it. For the first time, he gave details about his knee condition, which prevents him from performing some activities.

In a 90-minute conversation on Saturday afternoon (2), in Italian, without the presence of aides, the 85-year-old pontiff reaffirmed his condemnation of abortion, after the US Supreme Court’s decision last month that revoked the constitutional right to procedure in the country.

Rumors surfaced in the media that a conjunction of events at the end of August, including meetings with world cardinals to discuss the Vatican’s new constitution, a ceremony to swear in new cardinals and a visit to the Italian city of L’Aquila, could herald a departure. .

L’Aquila is associated with Pope Celestine V, who resigned from the papacy in 1294. Pope Benedict visited the city four years before resigning in 2013, the first to do so in some 600 years.

Alert and at ease throughout the interview, as he discussed church and international issues, Francis laughed at the idea.

“All these coincidences made some think that the same liturgy would take place,” he said. “But it never crossed my mind. Not yet, not yet. Really!”

Francis, however, repeated the stated position many times that he might one day resign if failing health made it impossible to run the Church – something that was almost unthinkable before Benedict.

Asked when he thought that might happen, he said: “We don’t know. God will tell.”

knee injury

The interview was given on the day the pope was due to leave for the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, a trip that was canceled by doctors. They also said Francis could miss a trip to Canada from July 24-30 unless he agreed to have another 20 days of therapy and rest for his right knee.

The pontiff said that the decision to cancel the trip to Africa caused him “a lot of suffering”, mainly because he wanted to promote peace in both countries.

Francis used a cane as he entered a reception room on the ground floor of the Santa Marta guest house, where he has lived since his election in 2013, avoiding the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors.

Asked how he was doing, the pope joked: “I’m still alive!”

He gave details of his injury for the first time in public, saying he suffered a “minor fracture” in his knee when he made a misstep while a ligament was inflamed.

“I’m fine, I’m slowly improving,” he said, adding that progress is being made possible with laser and magnetic therapy.

Francis also dismissed rumors that cancer was found a year ago, when he underwent a six-hour operation to remove part of the colon because of diverticulitis, common in the elderly.

“Is it over there [a operação] it was a great success,” he declared. “They didn’t tell me anything,” he commented on the supposed cancer, which he dismissed as “gossip.”

The pope has said he doesn’t want a knee operation because the general anesthesia in last year’s surgery had negative side effects.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.