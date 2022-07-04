IBGE anticipates in the DF the call of approved candidates for the Census

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in the Federal District (DF) decided to bring forward to today (4) the start of the call for candidates approved in the simplified selection process (PSS) of Public Notice 2021/10 for the 2,631 Census census vacancies 2022. Anyone who wants to find out about the official result can access the site of the IBGE.

The call is being made by the email informed by the participants when signing up for the selection. The candidate’s response period is up to two working days, so that he can assume the position.

In the next step, those approved in the PSS to work in the DF will undergo training, which is expected to take place at the Brasília Unified Teaching Center (CEUB) between the 18th and 22nd of this month.

According to the IBGE, the decision of the operational coordinator of the Census in the Federal District, Marcelo Nunes, to bring forward the date of the call, was to include another participant to fill the vacancy, in case of withdrawal of an approved candidate.

According to the IBGE, it is a matter of organization in order to avoid that, at the beginning of the training, the total number of vacancies is not complete. “We need to have the 2,631 trained between the 18th and 22nd. If there are dropouts, we will look for people who are not interested and fill the vacancies we need to train”, informed the press office.

Only people who complete the training and pass the final test will be hired. The objective is to verify if the person is fully informed of the concepts for carrying out the 2022 Census and if they are really qualified to be a census taker who goes to the field.

For the other units of the Federation, the start of the call for candidates approved in the simplified selection process will be on Monday of next week (11). The 2022 Census will be collected between August 1st and October 31st.