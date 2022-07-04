Public Ministry of Labor inspects Caixa in case of harassment

The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) carried out, on the morning of this Monday (4), an inspection at the headquarters of Caixa Econômica Federal, in Brasília, as part of the sexual harassment allegations that last week led to the resignation of the then president of the bank. public, Pedro Guimaraes.

According to information from the MPT, the objective is to investigate the dynamics of operation and movement of people in the Caixa presidency’s office, as well as in other environments occupied by the public bank’s top management. The procedure is usual in this type of investigation.

Also according to the agency, there was no meeting between the MPT prosecutor Paulo Neto, responsible for the case, and the new president of Caixa, Daniella Marques. He was received by the bank’s legal director, Gryecos Attom Valente Loureiro.

In an order, the prosecutor also decided to include moral harassment among the alleged crimes reported, in addition to sexual harassment.

Last week, the MPT notified Caixa and also Guimarães to comment on the complaints. The then vice president of the bank Celso Leonardo Barbosa, mentioned in the accusations, was also notified.

This Monday (4), the Federal Audit Court (TCU) also opened an investigation to investigate allegations of sexual harassment within Caixa. The agency’s performance in the case was justified due to the potential violation of the principles of morality in an institution of the federal public administration.

In a note released last week, Caixa stated that it “repudiates any type of harassment” and that an investigation is underway to investigate the cases. “The investigation is carried out in secrecy, within the scope of the Corregedoria, which is why it was not known to the other areas of the bank”, says the text.