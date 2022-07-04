Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo, dies

Cardinal Dom Cláudio Hummes, Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo, died today (4), in São Paulo, at the age of 87. The information was confirmed, in a note, by Cardinal Dom Odilo Scherer, Archbishop of São Paulo.

According to the note, he died “after a prolonged illness, which he endured with patience and faith in God.”

Born in Montenegro (RS) in 1934, Hummes was ordained a priest in 1958 and his episcopal ordination took place in 1975. He was diocesan bishop of Santo André (SP), Archbishop of Fortaleza and Archbishop of São Paulo.

Dom Claudio, as he was known, was one of the best known and most recognized archbishops. Between 2006 and 2011, he worked alongside Pope Benedict XVI in Rome as prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, where he remained until he was replaced by an age limit at the end of 2010.

Back in Brazil, he held the position of president of the Episcopal Commission for the Amazon, of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), a position he held until March this year. Between July 2020 and March 2022 he also presided over the newly created Amazon Ecclesial Conference (Ceama).

It had a history of defending the struggle of Brazilian workers. His support for the indigenous peoples of the Amazon was also remembered by Vatican News, the official Vatican channel, which mourned his death. “He was 87 years old and had a big heart that beat – and there’s no rhetoric in saying that – ‘for the poor.’ The indigenous peoples of the Amazon, such as consecrated missionaries and lay people; the thirsty and hungry in the ‘South of the world‘, such as low-paid workers or the victims of climate change”, says a text published by Vatican News.

In 2013, Pope Francis told journalists that he chose the name that celebrates Saint Francis of Assisi after being warned by Dom Cláudio, who was by his side at the time of the election, that it was necessary to remember the poor. “Don’t forget the poor”, Dom Claudio would have whispered to the newly elected Pope.

“I had by my side Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, the Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo and also Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy: a great friend, a great friend! When the case started to get a little ‘dangerous’, he cheered me up. And when the votes reached two-thirds, there was the usual applause, because the Pope was elected. He hugged me, kissed me and said: ‘Don’t forget the poor!’ And that word stuck in my head: the poor, the poor. Soon after, associating with the poor, I thought of Francis of Assisi,” Pope Francis told journalists in 2013.

The cardinal was treating cancer. His body will be veiled in the Metropolitan Cathedral of São Paulo and Masses will be celebrated to honor him. The times of the wake, burial and masses have not yet been released by the Archdiocese of São Paulo.

“I invite everyone to raise prayers to God in gratitude for the operative life of the late Cardinal Hummes and for suffrage in his favor, so that God may welcome him and give him eternal life, as he believed and hoped for. May God welcome our deceased brother, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, into his eternal dwellings, and make eternal light shine for him”, wrote Archbishop Odilo Scherer, in a note.