BrazilBrazil

Five people die in shooting during 4th of July parade

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read

Five people were killed and at least 16 hospitalized on Monday after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a prized Chicago suburb, officials said.

The city of Highland Park reported on its website that five people were dead and 16 had been transferred to hospitals.

“Several law enforcement officials are responding (to the incident) and have secured perimeters around downtown Highland Park,” the city’s statement said.

The shooting comes at a time when episodes of gun violence are fresh in Americans’ memories, after a May 24 massacre killed 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and the attack. of May 14 that killed 10 people at a market in Buffalo, New York.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Increases to 20 number of missing in Italian Alps

20 mins ago

IPC-S drops in four capitals from May to June, says FGV

44 mins ago

Floods force 30,000 people to evacuate from Sydney area

1 hour ago

FAB intercepts plane with 500 kilos of cocaine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.