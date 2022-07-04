Five people die in shooting during 4th of July parade

Five people were killed and at least 16 hospitalized on Monday after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a prized Chicago suburb, officials said.

The city of Highland Park reported on its website that five people were dead and 16 had been transferred to hospitals.

“Several law enforcement officials are responding (to the incident) and have secured perimeters around downtown Highland Park,” the city’s statement said.

The shooting comes at a time when episodes of gun violence are fresh in Americans’ memories, after a May 24 massacre killed 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and the attack. of May 14 that killed 10 people at a market in Buffalo, New York.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.