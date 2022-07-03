After two years, Butantan Science Park reopens to the public

After two years closed because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the Science Park, of the Butantan Institute, reopened to the public. Those who visit the park from now on will be able to see a new space, renovated, bringing together 22 environmental, educational and leisure attractions. One of the objectives of the place is to develop social interest in science and research.

At this time, the public will have access to the Biological and Microbiology museums, Espaço Terra Firme, Macacário and Serpentário, in addition to Horto Oswaldo Cruz and Praça Vital Brazil. Starting next Tuesday (5), the entire structure will be finished and ready for visitation.

“We used the pandemic moment to remake the park, restore historic buildings and create a public visitation space associated with science education. It is an immense joy for all of us at Butantan and, now, we hope to have the presence of the population of the state of São Paulo, Brazil and the world”, said Dimas Covas, president of Butantan.

The Science Park has a green area of ​​725 thousand square meters and is located in Butantan, west of São Paulo. The Science Park is expected to attract 1 million visitors each year.

Among the main attractions is the Serpentarium, which allows the observation of species of Brazilian fauna, including those used in the production of poisons. There is also a modern boulevard with gardens, a water mirror and space for walks, and the Macacário, which is home to a group of Macaca Mullata monkeys.

For this month of July, the space will present a special holiday program, promoting scientific activities, demonstration of snake venom extraction, stories about jararacas and their colors, trails along the forest paths of Butantan and other attractions.

Opening hours are from 7 am to 5 pm. Entrance to the green area is free, but there is an entrance fee, worth R$ 6, which allows entry to all the museums on the site. The Science Park is open from Monday to Sunday, and the museums are open from Tuesday to Sunday. For more information, access the site Science Park official.