SP vaccine against covid-19 and flu in parks and on Avenida Paulista

To expand the vaccination coverage of the city’s population, the city of São Paulo offers today (3) six places for vaccination: two of them on Avenida Paulista (a tent at number 52 and a pharmacy at number 995) and four tents spread out through Buenos Aires, Severo Gomes, Carmo and Youth parks.

These places work until 4 pm and will be applying vaccines against covid-19 and influenza, in addition to other diseases. At the pharmacy on Avenida Paulista, 995, only vaccine against covid-19 will be applied.

Influenza vaccination is currently available for the entire population of São Paulo over six months of age. For covid-19, it is necessary to observe the eligible audience: the second additional dose (or fourth dose), for example, is currently available for people over 40 years old and who took the first additional dose (third dose) more than four years ago. months.

The posts will also be applying different immunizations for children such as the triple viral (measles, mumps and rubella), tetraviral (measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox), BCG, pentavalent, inactivated polio vaccine (VIP), oral polio vaccine (VOP), pneumo 10, rotavirus, meningus C, meningus ACWY, chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), adult duo, HPV and pneumo 23.

Tomorrow (4), vaccination continues to be carried out in megaposts, Basic Health Units (UBS) and in Integrated AMAs/UBSs.

More information about vaccination in the city of São Paulo can be obtained from site Sampa vaccine.