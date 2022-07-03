Federal District has first case of monkeypox

The Federal District (DF) registered the first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox). According to a statement released yesterday (2) by the Health Department, the patient, whose identity was not revealed, is a man aged between 30 and 39 years, with a history of travel to Europe.

The secretary also informed that the patient is in home isolation and is accompanied by epidemiological surveillance teams. So far, Brazil has recorded at least 21 cases of the disease.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus and transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. According to the Health Department, contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.