Anavilhanas National Park is the theme of Caminhos da Reportagem

That the Amazon is huge and full of biodiversity, everyone already knows. But, in the immensity of the forest, there are always new places to be discovered. Anavilhanas National Park might be one of these. The second largest archipelago of river waters in the world, with more than 400 islands, still needs to be known by most Brazilians.

With that in mind, Caminhos da Reportagem, before the covid-19 pandemic, put his backpack on his back, rented a boat and went to see all the beauty of the park, which is managed by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio). The natural green area has 350 thousand hectares, divided between the municipality of Novo Airão and the capital of Amazonas, Manaus. Recognized as a Natural Heritage of Humanity, the park has, among its main attractions, the project to visit the dolphins – mythical animals, surrounded by legends.





There, we know stories like that of Marisa Granjeiro who, at the age of eight, began a friendship with the dolphins. “Instead of me running away or trying to scare away, which was a common action at the time due to the fact that he was a legendary animal, a feared animal, I was just curious to know what he wanted”, recalls Marisa, who is now an environmental technician and responsible for accompany tourists in visiting animals.

Another interesting figure we find is Valmir Borges Monteiro, the Red. He is a boat driver and tour guide, born in the region. And it is no exaggeration when we say that there is always a little place to be discovered in the forest. Not even Red himself knows everything. “To be able to show everything, we would need a month. But, I still venture to say – no, I’m sure – that there’s some little piece that I know where it is, but I’ve never been yet”, he says.





In addition to these stories, Caminhos will show research that investigates the migratory habits of birds in the region and the work carried out with the curious electric fish, known as sarapós. Rio Negro has the greatest diversity of these animals, which inspired the creation of electric batteries, for example. We will also discuss the economic development strategies of the population that lives in the Park and has, in tourism and crafts, the main forms of income generation, thus ensuring a balance between the sustainability of the forest and the livelihood of families.





