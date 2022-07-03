LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade returns to the streets of Brasília

The LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade returns today (3) to the streets of Brasília, after two years of suspension due to the covid-19 pandemic. In this 23rd edition, the theme of the festival is Our 122 rights. To meet. effect.

are planned shows in electric trios and artistic interventions along the way, whose concentration will be from 2 pm in front of the National Congress.

In addition to the party, the organization of the event will seek to raise awareness of the population on the issue of gender and social inclusion.

During the parade, the government of the Federal District (GDF) will take action, with the distribution of pamphlets, to inform the LGBTQIA+ public about their rights when seeking access to public services, such as channels for receiving complaints.