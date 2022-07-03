In Rio, BraJazz Fest brings together musicians from different regions of the country

Rio de Janeiro will host the second edition of BraJazz Fest between the 7th and 10th of this month, at Teatro XP, at the Jockey Club, south of the city of Rio de Janeiro. The objective is to present the power and high quality of national jazz to the public free of charge. Every day, different facets of national instrumental music will meet on stage.

Musicians from Rio Grande do Sul to Pará will be received, honoring different regions of Brazil, in shows at 7pm and 9pm. There are 366 seats in the theater. Passwords will be distributed 30 minutes before each presentation. Audience capacity is limited. According to the organizers, there will be two musical attractions per day, with live broadcast on the Youtube channel.

The festival was conceived and carried out by Renato Byington, from D+3 Produções, who signs already established events, such as the Vibra Open Air, which turns 20 in 2022 and has just ended a successful season in São Paulo. The curator of BraJazz Fest, Bernardo Pauleira, musician, producer and manager of Artists and Repertoire (A&R) at Warner Music Group, with more than 20 years of career, chose a theme a day as the guiding thread of the presentations, during the programming that will invade the Brazilian Jockey Club, at Teatro XP.

opening the fan

THE Brazil Agency, Bernardo Pauleira said that the intention “was to open the range, expand, give more possibilities for different types of jazz, group formats, different formations. On the first day, the intention was to work with the micro and macro around the piano”,

The attractions at the opening of the event, on the 7th, are the PianOrquestra and the Orquestra Atlântica, which bring different proposals from the same matrix, which is the piano. The five musicians of PianOrquestra explore the instrument in different ways, simultaneously enabling an unusual musicality. Orquestra Atlântica brings together 11 renowned instrumentalists in a ‘big band’ of high artistic standard, with a full metal section around the piano, in a more classic format and with a very Brazilian repertoire.

The second day of the festival follows in the wake of Brazilianness, with a repertoire from jazz to choro. The multi-instrumentalist Dirceu Leite, along with his quartet, brings a more traditional choro repertoire, while Maira Freitas, daughter of the composer Martinho da Vila, presents the quintet Jazz das Minas, a group formed only by women, “very powerful and powerful”. ”, according to Bernardo Pauleira. Jazz das Minas promises to shake up the theater’s structures, with a top quality Afro-samba-jazz circle.

groove

On Saturday (9), the event is dedicated to double bass. O groove (short rhythmic pattern) of the bass will command the stage with different accents, involving bass players from the South and North regions.

Guto Wirtti, from Rio Grande do Sul, opens the night with a quartet lineup. Wirtti is one of the most sought after instrumentalists in Brazilian music and has performed with names such as Yamandu Costa, Hamilton de Holanda and João Bosco. Next, Ney Conceição, a native of Belém do Pará, takes to the stage the years of experience he has accumulated playing with names such as João Nogueira, Moraes Moreira, Zé Keti, Paulinho Trumpete and many others, without leaving the groove get out of tune. “They open the range of references within Brazil, leaving the Rio de Janeiro/São Paulo axis, but with the references of their roots that each one brings in their luggage”, commented the curator.

The last day of the festival will have a closing party, with a meeting of national jazz medallions. Harmonica player Mauricio Einhorn will brighten up the Jockey Club, at the height of its 90 years, alongside Ricardo Silveira and Jefferson Lescowich, renowned names in the national jazz scene. Finally, one jam session impeccable will bring the necessary rhythm to close the second edition of BraJazz with a flourish, bringing together presentations by Claudio Dauelsberg, who celebrates 35 years of career, alongside Ney Conceição (bass), Erivelton Silva (drums) and special guests, among including Robertinho Silva, Nivaldo Ornelas, Edgar Duvivier, Torcuato Mariano, Jessé Sadoc, Bigorna and José Staneck.

“The idea, really, was not to close in any pot and expand as much as we can, regionally, in terms of chronology, with artists of all ages, from all regions, and with a focus on all instruments. I think we were very happy with this selection”, said Bernardo Pauleira.

Renato Byington added that the idea was born from the desire to present the various facets of Brazilian music. For him, BraJazz “is an invitation for the public to surrender to the reunion with some of the best Brazilian musicians, to enjoy music in its excellence, in a light and relaxed atmosphere. I think it is important that, at this moment, we can provide shows of high cultural quality, in a light and unpretentious atmosphere.”

Speeches

Lectures on the current jazz scene will also be part of the daily schedule, starting at 5:30 pm, covering various topics. On the first day, Claudio Dauelsberg will address the various possibilities of the piano. On the 8th, the public will be able to rethink the role of women instrumentalists with Maira Freitas and Mônica Avila. Then, on the 9th, Dirceu Leite will deal with musical initiation through our musical roots, taking a tour of national music. Finally, Robertinho Silva closes the festival, talking about the Brazilian rhythmic diversity.

The lectures are aligned with the musical numbers. In other words, the spectator is invited to reflect more deeply on a subject and enjoy the richness of Brazilian instrumental music. BraJazz Fest was born as an intimate festival and, in the second edition, intends to maintain the contemplative and sensitive atmosphere of the premiere, in 2019, which took place at Marina da Glória, in Aterro do Flamengo, south of the city.

In the years 2020 and 2021 there was no festival, due to the covid-19 pandemic. “Now, we are able to come back, bring the public and artists together in person, live, on stage, with first-world technical quality. Let’s take the jazz club atmosphere to the Jockey Club”, said Bernardo Pauleira.