Monkeypox cases reach 76 nationwide

The Ministry of Health reported this Sunday (3) that, so far, 76 cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) have been confirmed across the country. Of this total, one case was registered in the Federal District, one in Rio Grande do Norte, two in Minas Gerais, two in Rio Grande do Sul, two in Ceará, 16 in Rio de Janeiro and 52 in São Paulo.

“The Ministry, through the Situation Room and Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (CIEVS Nacional) continues to liaise directly with the states to monitor cases and trace patient contacts,” the ministry said.

Rio de Janeiro

Also in a note, the Rio Health Department reported that until last Friday (1st), 39 suspected cases of the disease had been reported in the state, of which 13 were confirmed, nine patients in the municipality of Rio, including the case who came to the capital from London, England.

The others are distributed as follows: one in Maricá, in the Lagos Region; one in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense; one in Queimados, also in Baixada and residing in Portugal; and one in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, coming from England. Six more cases remain under investigation and 20 have been discarded.

The difference between the total reported by the secretary and the Ministry of Health can be explained, according to the state agency’s advice, by the lack of confirmation of cases yet by the technical area. “Confirmed and suspected cases are monitored daily by state secretariats and municipal Health Surveillance teams,” he said.

The secretariat stressed that although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals.