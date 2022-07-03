Strikes cancel flights at Lisbon airport

Lisbon airport canceled more than 40 flights this morning alone, most of them from the TAP company.

Over the weekend, the number of canceled flights is already over a hundred.

Passengers complain about the lack of information from the Portuguese airline. There are huge queues and many people who despair in search of an alternative.

The chaos scenario is not unique to Lisbon airport. Cancellations are multiplying, due to lack of staff and strikes on several airlines.

There are problems in various parts of the world, with difficulties in major European airports, in England, the Netherlands, France and Spain.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.