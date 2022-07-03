BrazilBrazil

Alagoas has 50 municipalities in emergency because of the rains

The state of Alagoas recognized the emergency situation in 15 more municipalities due to the rains that fall in the region. With the measure, the state has about 50 municipalities in an abnormal situation since May, when there was an increase in damage caused by floods and the number of homeless.

The decree published yesterday (2) declares an emergency for a period of 180 days in the municipalities of Atalaia, Branquinha, Cacimbinhas, Cajueiro, Capela, Limoeiro de Anadia, Murici, Pão de Açúcar, Paulo Jacinto, Santana do Mundaú, São José da Laje. , Satuba, Taquarana, União dos Palmares and Viçosa.

Before the measure, the emergency situation was decreed in at least 35 municipalities.

According to a balance released by the Civil Defense, there are 40,000 homeless people, who are being taken to schools, gyms and public buildings.

The Paraíba and Mundaú rivers overflowed and rose two meters high. BRs 104 and 101, which head towards Sergipe and Pernambuco, were interdicted.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the month of July will have above average rainfall in the east of the Northeast and in the north of the Northeast region. The predicted volumes must be above 140 mm.

A National Civil Defense team was deployed this Saturday (2) to provide support to municipalities affected by the rains.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

