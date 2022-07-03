Dies, in Rio, at 88 years old, author of the Rouanet Law

Former Minister of Culture Sergio Paulo Rouanet died today (3) in Rio, aged 88. He was the author of the Cultural Incentive Law and, together with his wife, the German-born philosopher Barbara Freitag, founded the Rouanet Institute.

The death was announced by the institute, in a note: “It is with great regret and sadness that we inform you of the death of ambassador and intellectual Sergio Paulo Rouanet, on the morning of July 3rd. Rouanet fought against Parkinson’s, but dedicated himself until the end of his life to defending culture, freedom of expression, reason, and human rights. The institute will carry and extend its great legacy to future generations.”

The Rouanet Law, as it became known, allows individuals and legal entities to allocate part of the resources that would go towards the payment of Income Tax to the financing of artistic works.

illuminist

Sergio Rouanet occupied, for about 30 years, Chair 13 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). In the opinion of the former president of ABL, professor and poet Marco Lucchesi, Rouanet was one of Brazil‘s great thinkers. “He was a truly multi-talented man. A great philosopher, a great essayist, attentive to questions of culture, politics, poetry, attentive to dialogue between peoples. He could easily fly from Kant to Zeca Pagodinho, for example, whose songs he liked,” Lucchesi told Brazil Agency.

According to Lucchesi, the immortal Sergio Rouanet had an important musical sensibility, which was somewhat forgotten, within a work as vast and varied as his. “He liked Mozart’s opera, Brazilian popular music (MPB). A figure, in any respect, admirable, not only from an intellectual point of view, stricto sensu (in a limited sense), but of great humanity. Really, a deep adherence to reason, to humanity, he who came from very important Enlightenment studies, which contributed to expanding the reach of philosophy in Brazil.

The former president of ABL said that if he could sum up Sergio Rouanet’s importance in a single sentence, he would take the beginning of an aria from the opera The Magic Flute, by Mozart, that “he loved, and that says everything about him: “The rays of the sun drive out the night”. “I think this is the great metaphor in Mozart’s work that explains Rouanet’s work: enlightenment, the desire to clarify, to open up a new process, to understand. I miss Sergio Paulo immensely. Immense”, concluded Lucchesi.

The current president of ABL, Merval Pereira, highlighted that “Sérgio Rouanet is an example of a public intellectual, who put his competence at the service of Brazilian culture, without abdicating ethical values”.

Born in Rio de Janeiro on February 23, 1934, Rouanet was elected to the ABL on April 23, 1992, succeeding Francisco de Assis Barbosa.

No funeral information yet. The academic leaves his wife and three children: Marcelo, Luiz Paulo and Adriana.

Article updated at 2:48 pm today (3) for additional information.