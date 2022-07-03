Russia says its forces have full control over Luhansk

Russia said Sunday that its forces had taken control of the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine after capturing Lysychansk in heavy fighting. Ukraine did not confirm the information.

Control of Luhansk, a key war objective for Russia that comes after weeks of slow advances, gives Moscow limited political victory and would shift the focus from the battlefield to the neighboring Donetsk region, where Ukraine still controls territory. substantial

Away from the Ukrainian capital Kiev after its invasion on February 24, Russia has focused its military campaign on Donbas, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk. Separatist proxies, backed by Moscow, have been fighting there since the first Russian military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that Luhansk had been “liberated”, the Defense Ministry said, after Russia earlier said its forces had captured villages around Lysychansk and surrounded the city. .

According to the minister, Russian forces and their allies in the area had “gained complete control over the city of Lysychansk”.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told Reuters by telephone that he “cannot confirm that Lysychansk is under full Russian control.” The press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukrainian officials, who say references to “liberating” Ukrainian territory are Russian war propaganda, reported heavy artillery fire in residential areas.

“Ukrainian forces likely conducted a deliberate withdrawal from Lysychansk, resulting in the Russian seizure of the city on July 2,” analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War wrote in a note.

They based their assessment on footage showing Russian forces casually walking through Lysychansk’s northern and eastern neighborhoods, saying this suggested that few or no Ukrainian forces remained. They added that the footage included footage posted on social media.

West of Lysychansk, the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk was hit by powerful shelling from several rocket launchers on Sunday and many people were killed and injured, said the city’s mayor, Vadim Lyakh.

