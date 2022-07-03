Argentine Economy Minister leaves office amid government crisis

Argentina’s Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, responsible for a major recent debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), resigned on Saturday (2), as deep divisions emerge in the ruling coalition over how to deal with the growing crises. economic.

Guzmán, in office since late 2019 and a close ally of President Alberto Fernández, posted a letter on Twitter announcing the decision. He said he remains confident in his vision of the path that Argentina should follow.

The centre-left Peronist president is facing his lowest approval rating since taking office in 2019, with coalition fissures, inflation above 60%, currency under mounting pressure and sovereign bonds at historic lows.

Guzmán, a moderate, has clashed with powerful vice president Cristina Kirchner, a two-term former president, who has criticized his handling of the economy and called for greater spending to alleviate high levels of poverty.

The dismissal leaves the ministry leaderless as Guzmán is due to travel to Europe to negotiate a $2 billion debt deal with the Paris Club of sovereign creditors.

“It’s the chronicle of a death foretold,” said Mariel Fornoni, director of consultancy Management and Fit.

