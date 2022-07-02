New Caixa president takes office on Tuesday

Economist Daniella Marques Consentino had her name approved today (1st) by the Eligibility Committee of Caixa Econômica Federal and signed the term of investiture. She will officially assume the position next Tuesday (5), in an official ceremony at the Planalto Palace.

Former Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy, Daniella Consentino will replace Pedro Guimarães, who resigned this Wednesday (29), after allegations of sexual harassment are being investigated by the Federal Public Ministry and the Public Labor Ministry. He denied the allegations in his resignation letter.

In government since January 2019, Consentino was head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy. One of the main advisors to Minister Paulo Guedes, she took over the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness at the beginning of the year.

With a degree in Business Administration from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), the new president of Caixa has an MBA in Finance from Ibmec and a career in the financial market. She was executive director of Oren Investimentos and director of Risk and Compliance, partner and manager of Variable Income at Mercatto Investimentos. Before entering the government, she was a partner with Minister Guedes at Bozano Investimentos, where she was director of Compliance and Operations and Finance.