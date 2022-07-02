US sends two surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine

The United States is sending two Nasams surface-to-air missile systems, four additional counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery rounds to Ukraine as part of its latest weapons packages for Ukraine, the Pentagon said. this Friday.

The assistance package, worth about $820 million, was widely announced by US President Joe Biden on Thursday in Madrid after a meeting of NATO leaders focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukrainians continue to face sharp brutality once again this week for an attack that hit a mall full of civilians. They continue to fight for their country, and the United States continues to support them and their just cause,” the secretary said. of State Antony Blinken in a statement on the assistance.

Ukrainian officials said a Kh-22 missile fired by a Russian bomber hit a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 19 people. That attack drew condemnation from Western leaders and the pope, but Russia rejected Ukraine’s report, saying the missile hit a Western-supplied weapons depot near the mall, causing it to catch fire.

The Pentagon gave more details on Friday in formalizing the announcement and said the latest round of security assistance also includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars).

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.