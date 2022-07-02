Mega Sena pays R$ 43 million in prize today

The Mega Sena Contest 2,497, which will be drawn tonight (3) in São Paulo, will pay R$ 43 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw will take place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

The last contest, on Thursday (30th), did not have six dozen hitters, and the prize was accumulated for today’s draw.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brazilia time) at any lottery in the country or online, at site of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.