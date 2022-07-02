Separated by a point, Santos and Flamengo duel for the Brazilian

Santos welcomes Flamengo this Saturday (2), at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe occupies seventh place in the table, with 19 points, one more than Rubro-Negro, which is in ninth. The match at Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP), will be broadcast live on national radio, with narration by André Marques, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rodrigo Ricardo and news duty with Wagner Gomes.

Last training before facing Flamengo. Come on, Santos! 🐳 pic.twitter.com/WRZTla5Jca — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 1, 2022

Last Thursday (30), Alvinegro Praiano announced that the approximately 15,000 tickets on sale were sold. The fans live in anticipation of the team winning again at home, which has not happened since May 18, when they beat Union La Calera (Chile) 1-0, still in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana. Since then, there have been five home matches, four in Vila (three draws and one defeat).

Unlike last Wednesday (29), when he had ten absences in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela), away from home, for the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, coach Fabián Bustos will have a good part of the squad disposition. Strikers Marcos Leonardo (spare) and Léo Baptistão (who was suspended in the continental tournament), defender Eduardo Bauermann and midfielder Ricardo Goulart (both performed specific physical work during the week) are among the returns.

In Flamengo, the novelty compared to last Wednesday (29), when the team beat Deportes Tolima (Colombia) by 1-0, for the round of 16 of Libertadores, is the return of Dorival Júnior. The coach did not manage the team in the middle of the week, as he had to fulfill a suspension of how much he still coached Ceará. The team was commanded by assistant Lucas Silvestre.

The midfielder João Gomes, who took the third yellow card in the 3-0 victory over América-MG, a week ago, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, lacks Rubro-Negro, as well as defender David Luiz and striker Bruno Henry, injured. There are also athletes who depend on negative results in the covid-19 tests for Dorival to define who will go to the field in Vila Belmiro.