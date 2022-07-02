São Paulo Book Biennial has a space dedicated to Northeastern culture

The 26th International Book Biennial, which begins this Saturday (2), at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, will have an area dedicated to Northeastern culture. Espaço Cordel e Repente, organized by the Ceará publishing house Imeph, proposes a program that includes book launches, artistic exhibitions and presentations by singers, sudden artists and singers.

The honoree at the stand this year will be the poet Rogaciano Leite (1920-1969), recognized for his appreciation of the culture of violists and improvisers.

The opening of the space will be with the relaunch of the book Flesh and Soul, launched in 1950. The fifth edition of the work was organized by the writer’s daughter, Helena Roraima Leite. The book is divided in three parts: country poems, Random Verses and Amazonian Lianas and an additional part of critical impressions and acknowledgments. “It’s the flagship book, masterpiece, it’s his best known in Brazil”, explains Helena. The special edition has illustrations by the plastic artist Maurício Negro.

“His first compositions were in 1937, when he was 16 years old. From then on, he already declaimed in cultural houses, in theaters, bringing to the aristocratic public, the cultured public, the singing of the sudden, which was usually on the farms. He intellectualizes popular poetry, takes it to the theater, takes all this wealth of poetry from the sudden there. He was a milestone”, says Helena, who is a researcher of her father’s work and is preparing another book about his work, Sertanejo Heart.

Writer, guitar player and repentista, Rogaciano was born in 1920, at Fazenda Cacimba Nova, in São José do Egypt, today Itapetim, in Pernambuco. “There is no more opportune time to pay this tribute to his work. For dimension, Rogaciano Leite has a poem recorded in Red Square in Moscow called The workers, which is a poem in honor of all workers in the world. What he really liked was popular culture, singing the sertão”, says Lucinda Marques, curator of the space.

Espaço Cordel e Repente, with 300 square meters, will also receive other Northeastern publishers. “We are going to give old and new publishers, authors and poets the opportunity to present themselves and show their works at the largest Bienal in Latin America. In addition, São Paulo is the most northeastern capital outside the Northeast”, highlights the curator. The event has a total space of 65 thousand square meters and brings together 185 exhibitors.

The program dedicated to literature from the Northeast will also feature Francine Maria, a 14-year-old singer from Ceará, who says she dreams of taking Northeastern culture throughout Brazil. Francine is one of the contestants to the program The Voice Kids Brazilfrom TV Globo.

During the ten days of the biennial, the stand’s program also includes string recitation and storytelling, with Cleusa Santo; pocket show with Grupo Cordel Cantante and poets Luciano Braga and Edi Maria, in addition to show with singer Kelly Rosa. “It’s a program that caters from children to the elderly, because it will have storytellers, verse declaimers, poetry and music”, highlights Lucinda Marques.