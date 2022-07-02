BrazilBrazil

Recipe warns of fake anticipated IOF scam via Pix

Charged on credit and foreign exchange transactions, the Financial Transaction Tax (IOF) is being used by criminals to deceive borrowers. The Federal Revenue issued a warning about embezzlers pretending to be companies to condition the release of credit to the advance payment of IOF via Pix.

According to the Tax Authorities, fraudsters provide false notification and collection documents that induce the citizen to collect non-existent fees for the release of the money. The victim passes on the alleged IOF through Pix transfers to individuals.

Boleto used in the scam conditions loan transfer to advance payment of IOF by Pix

Boleto used in the scam conditions loan transfer to advance payment of IOF by Pix – Disclosure / Federal Revenue

In a statement, the Internal Revenue Service informs that it never provides data for the collection of taxes or fees via transfer. According to the agency, the tax authorities do not provide loan services to the population or contact them to collect payments.

Although some taxes can be paid via Pix, the Revenue clarifies that the IOF can only be paid through a Federal Revenue Collection Document (Darf), paid by the institution that grants the loan, not by the borrower. If you suspect that you are a victim of a scam, the Federal Revenue advises citizens to immediately seek the police, armed with all possible evidence, and file a police report.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

