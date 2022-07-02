July will have little rain in central Brazil, points out Inmet

The month of July will be with little rain in the central part of the country, according to a forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). In the northernmost portion of the North Region and east of the Northeast Region, the tendency is for above-average rainfall. Rainfall volumes must be above 140 millimeters (mm).

In the south of the country, on the other hand, the estimate is that rainfall will be below average for the period, with about 160 mm. In the northern part of Paraná, rainfall volumes are expected to be even lower, from 80 to 100 mm.

For the rest of the country, the forecast is for rainfall below 80 mm. Among the highlights is the Matopiba region, as the area between the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia is known, and the border of Minas Gerais and Goiás, where the rainfall accumulated should be lower, and may even not rain in certain areas.

temperatures

Regarding temperatures, in the Southeast and in the southern part of the Center-West, thermometers must vary between 22º and 24ºC, and periods of greater cold can be recorded. In the South, the trend is for temperatures below 20°C. In mountain areas, temperatures can drop below 10ºC. In addition, the arrival of cold air masses can lower the minimums even further and favor the occurrence of frosts.

For the North, Northeast and the northernmost portions of the Midwest, the forecast is for temperatures above 24ºC. Only the south of Bahia should register a milder climate, with thermometers between 20º and 22ºC.