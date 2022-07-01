Column: Varilux French Film Festival is the highlight of the week

Is there a better and more democratic way to travel the world than from a movie theater seat? Movies speak all languages ​​and dialogue with different genres: just choose from the menu!

The invitation this week is a dive into the unpublished productions of the country that breathes cinema: France.





At the Varilux French Film Festival, the public can see recent French films that arrive first-hand in Brazil. Among the 20 films shown in 50 Brazilian cities occupying 92 movie theaters, works that were successful at the box office and crowned with important awards at the Cannes and Venice festivals.

For those who like films about overcoming, I recommend the beautiful The next step. In the plot we meet the young dancer Elise, a true promise in the world of dance. But what to do when Elise discovers her boyfriend’s betrayal and has an accident during a performance? From that point onwards, the character fights in search of his recovery, even if discredited by specialists. The next step is a modern, impeccable film that talks about courage, friendship. A good choice for fans of the 80s hit, the American flashdance. A curiosity: directed by the cult Cédriv Klapisch, The next step is ranked as the third most watched film in France, with over one million viewers.

Remembering that the festival runs until the 6th of July and all information about the schedule, ticket purchase, are on the festival’s website.





New Brazilian film on the big screen

A hint of a national film that is also showing in theaters, is the film The Truths. The feature is starring Lázaro Ramos and Bianca Bin, who wins in the hands of director José Eduardo Belmonte (known for the films Alemão 1 and 2), a provocative tone that raises a relevant debate: the trivialization of violence in Brazil.

In Belmonte’s work, Josué, played by Lázaro Ramos, is a delegate who returns to his hometown and finds a love from his past, Francisca, played by Bianca Bin. But what Josué did not realize is that she was engaged to a politician who suffers an attack and that he will have to get involved in an investigation full of uncertain clues.

Based on the Japanese tale Inside A Woodadapted for the cinema by the hands of Akira Kurosawa in the 50s , The Truths it is a thriller surprising, which shows several versions of the same crime, with brilliant interpretations besides Lázaro Ramos, by Thomás Aquino, Bianca Bin and Drica Moraes.

*Anna Karina de Carvalho is a journalist and film commentator