BrazilBrazil

Registration for Sisu’s 2nd selection process of 2022 ends today

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read

This Friday (1st) the registration for the second selection process of 2022 of the Unified Selection System (Sisu) ends. The consultation for vacancies in this second selection process began on the 15th, through the Single Portal for Access to Higher Education. To access it, click here.

Through the query, it is possible to view the vacancies offered by competition modality, courses and shifts, institutions and location of the courses. It is also possible to access the full membership document of each of the institutions that joined Sisu.

Sisu is the Ministry of Education’s (MEC) computerized system in which public higher education institutions, whether federal, state or municipal, offer vacancies to be disputed by candidates registered in each edition of the selection.

Requirement

To participate in Sisu, a candidate will be required to have taken the National High School Exam (Enem), 2021 edition, obtained a grade greater than zero in the essay test and has not participated in the Enem as a trainer.

The result of the selection process will be announced on July 6th. Enrollment or academic registration must be done from July 13 to 18. The deadline for interested parties to express interest in joining the waiting list will be from 6 to 18 July.

Candidates are selected for the course options indicated in the act of registration, according to the best grade obtained in the most recent edition of Enem, which, in this edition, will be the 2021.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

University Theater Festival resumes in person format

4 mins ago

Mars surface is fully photographed by Chinese probe

47 mins ago

Zelenskiy says Kiev has started exporting electricity to the EU

1 hour ago

Rio and União sign tax recovery agreement

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.